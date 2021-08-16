Advertisement

Carthage Little Theatre presents ‘The Sweet Delilah Swim Club’

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 1:09 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - There’s a dinner theatre in Carthage next week.

Jane Bowman Jenkins from Carthage Little Theatre talked about the upcoming production during 7 News At Noon.

Watch the video above for her interview.

It’s a comedy called “The Sweet Delilah Swim Club.”

Performance are Friday, August 27, Saturday, August 28, and Sunday, August 29 at the Sahara Restaurant (although the restaurant is closing, it will be open for the show).

The buffet dinner costs $35 per person.

You need to make reservations by Monday, August 23 and you can do that by calling 315-493-2329.

Learn about show times on the organization’s Facebook page.

