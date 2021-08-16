Clayton Rotary to host Anchorcon

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The Clayton Rotary Club is hosting a comicon this weekend.

Tanya Roy and a costumed Aileen Martin talked about the event – called Anchorcon – on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch the interview in the video above.

Anchorcon is Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22 at the Cerow Recreation Arena in Clayton.

It covers a variety of pop culture fandoms and features celebrities, costume contests, competitive gaming, vendors, and artists.

Find out more at anchorcomicon.com and on the event’s Facebook page.

