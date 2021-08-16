Advertisement

Clayton Rotary to host Anchorcon

By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) - The Clayton Rotary Club is hosting a comicon this weekend.

Tanya Roy and a costumed Aileen Martin talked about the event – called Anchorcon – on 7 News This Morning.

You can watch the interview in the video above.

Anchorcon is Saturday, August 21 and Sunday, August 22 at the Cerow Recreation Arena in Clayton.

It covers a variety of pop culture fandoms and features celebrities, costume contests, competitive gaming, vendors, and artists.

Find out more at anchorcomicon.com and on the event’s Facebook page.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A long-time staple in the Carthage community is closing its doors, potentially for good.
Carthage restaurant may close its door for good, owner cites labor shortage
A home was destroyed by fire in Ogdensburg Saturday night.
Ogdensburg fire displaces family, home a total loss
Larry the Cable Guy was getting it done in Watertown Saturday night.
Larry the Cable Guy rolls in the laughs at Watertown Municipal Arena
More than 50 people are injured after a bus accident on Interstate 90 Saturday.
More than 50 injured in I-90 bus crash
Bill Archer leaves behind a legacy with the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, one his...
Bill Archer, former co-chair of the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, passed away

Latest News

New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul gives a news conference at the State Capitol in Albany on...
Hochul narrows search for New York’s lieutenant governor
Watertown City Hall
Watch Watertown city council meeting live tonight
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Woman accused of trying to smuggle, sell drugs in jail
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Sunshine today, rain tomorrow