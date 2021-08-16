Corn harvest in the Town of Ellisburg brings in thousands of ears in donations to food banks
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
TOWN OF ELLISBURG, New York (WWNY) - Harvesting corn for people in need.
Members of the New York Farm Bureau State Board of Directors and local Jefferson County Farm Bureau members harvested 400 to 500 dozen ears of corn Monday afternoon at North Branch Farms near Belleville.
The corn is being donated to the Food Bank of Central New York.
Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.