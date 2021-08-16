Dennis John Roy, Jr., 70, of Lowville

Dennis John Roy, Jr., age 70, of Lowville, entered into eternal rest on August 16, 2021, after a very courageous battle with Lewy-Body Dementia, surrounded by his loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Dennis John Roy, Jr., age 70, of Lowville, entered into eternal rest on August 16, 2021, after a very courageous battle with Lewy-Body Dementia, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Lowville on June 25, 1951, Dennis is survived by his devoted wife, Linda (Smithling), children, Joanna (Brad) Allen of Martinsburg, Dennis P. (Eric Randolph) Roy of Washington, DC, Matthew J. (Amanda) Roy of Springfield, VA, grandchildren, Kendyl, Case, and Bennett; siblings, Anthony (Sue) Roy, Michele (Ron) Gingerich, Melissa (Mike) Bush, all of Lowville; and also, several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Dennis graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School in 1970 and joined the United States Marine Corps and was stationed at Adak, Alaska. He married Linda on November 3, 1973 at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville with Rev. Stephen Leehy officiating. Dennis built a career as a highly respected milk hauler until his retirement in 2013.

He was an enthusiastic sports fan, especially of local sports, and enjoyed hunting with his brother, son Matthew, and local friends. His family will miss his infectious laugh, the well told stories of his adventures hauling milk and trips to Montreal, but most of all the tremendous love and support he showed them. Dennis greatly enjoyed long car rides on Tug Hill with his family.

Dennis is predeceased by infant twin brothers, Martin and Mark, parents, Shirley (Rhone) Roy and Dennis John Roy, Sr., cherished Aunt Charlotte “Tiny” Gerow, and beloved Chocolate Lab, Sidney.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Saint Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville with Rev. Christopher Carrara officiating. Interment with Military Honors will follow in Martinsburg Cemetery. All are welcome to attend a luncheon at St. Peter’s Church Fellowship Hall immediately following the burial. Memorial contributions can be made in Dennis’ name to St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 5457 Shady Avenue, Lowville, NY 13367.

Dennis’ family would like to thank the 4th Floor Nursing Home Staff at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility for the loving care they gave to Dennis during his stay there.

