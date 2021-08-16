Advertisement

‘The Doctors Are In’: your COVID questions answered

The Doctors Are In: COVID-19 Questions and Answers
The Doctors Are In: COVID-19 Questions and Answers(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you have questions about COVID, and especially about getting vaccinated, there’s a 7 New special coming up that could help.

From 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, north country doctors will be taking your calls and answering your questions.

7 News will be live from Samaritan Medical Center with a half-hour special report at 7 p.m.

It’s called “The Doctors Are In: COVID-19 Questions and Answers.” We’ll carry it on WWNY and on our Facebook page.

To ask a question, call 315-755-3100. All calls are confidential.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A long-time staple in the Carthage community is closing its doors, potentially for good.
Carthage restaurant may close its door for good, owner cites labor shortage
A home was destroyed by fire in Ogdensburg Saturday night.
Ogdensburg fire displaces family, home a total loss
Larry the Cable Guy was getting it done in Watertown Saturday night.
Larry the Cable Guy rolls in the laughs at Watertown Municipal Arena
More than 50 people are injured after a bus accident on Interstate 90 Saturday.
More than 50 injured in I-90 bus crash
Bill Archer leaves behind a legacy with the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, one his...
Bill Archer, former co-chair of the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, passed away

Latest News

Though she was "against the vaccine" before, the 43-year-old now wishes she got the shot before...
Fla. woman wishes she got vaccinated before hospitalization with COVID-19
Eight states, many in the southeast, account for about 51% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the...
US among nations with highest rate of new COVID-19 cases
The father, who did not want his daughter to wear a mask, allegedly attacked the male teacher...
Teacher hospitalized after parent attacks him over school mask policy
The transportation-wide mask mandate, which includes inside airports, remains in place through...
Delta variant slows air travel with infections surging across US