‘The Doctors Are In’: your COVID questions answered
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - If you have questions about COVID, and especially about getting vaccinated, there’s a 7 New special coming up that could help.
From 6 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, north country doctors will be taking your calls and answering your questions.
7 News will be live from Samaritan Medical Center with a half-hour special report at 7 p.m.
It’s called “The Doctors Are In: COVID-19 Questions and Answers.” We’ll carry it on WWNY and on our Facebook page.
To ask a question, call 315-755-3100. All calls are confidential.
