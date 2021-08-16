Family Movie Night - Free

Advertisement

By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:03 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY)

Navy Federal Credit Union invites the community to attend its upcoming Movie Night, happening on the evening of Saturday, Aug. 21, at Historic Thompson Park. This family-friendly, free event is sponsored by the credit union and is open to the entire community. To show appreciation, Navy Federal will also be donating $5,000 to Camaraderie of Courage, a local nonprofit whose mission aligns with the credit union’s – serving military servicemembers and their families. Camaraderie of Courage is dedicated to supporting soldiers and family members of 10th Mountain Division’s 1st Brigade at Fort Drum.

WHO: Movie Night sponsored by Navy Federal Credit Union WHAT: A family-friendly, free Movie Night to watch the film, “Raya and the Last Dragon.” There will be fun activities such as balloon artists, games for kids, and giveaways. Food trucks will be available, and you may also bring your own food and non-alcoholic beverages.

WHEN: Saturday, August 21 – Festivities will kick off at 6:30 p.m. and the movie will begin around 8:20 p.m. View the Facebook event page

WHERE: Historic Thompson Park

William T Field Dr

Watertown, NY 13601

