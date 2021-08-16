A Fort Drum Burger King is closed until further notice, labor shortage cited

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - The local labor shortage has hit a fast food restaurant on Fort Drum.

The 10th Mountain Division announced on Facebook that the Burger King on Wheeler Sack Army Airfield is closed until further notice.

The posting says it’s due to staffing shortages.

This isn’t the only restaurant in the area impacted by labor shortages.

Over the weekend, a long-time Carthage staple, the Sahara Restaurant, announced they will be closed until further notice, citing similar reasons.

