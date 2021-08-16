Helen Marie Mihalyi, 93, of Lowville

Helen Marie Mihalyi, 93, died on Friday, August 13, 2021 at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Helen Marie Mihalyi, 93, died on Friday, August 13, 2021 at her home.

Mrs. Mihalyi was born on January 19, 1928 in Lowville the daughter of the late Bazil and Lottie (Matuszczak) Putz. She graduated from Lowville Free Academy. Helen married C. Richard Mihalyi on April 3, 1948 in a candle light ceremony at Trinity Episcopal Church, Rev. Walter Bennett officiating. Helen and “Duke” made their home in Lowville. They were married an amazing 71 years. Duke passed away on Monday, January 25th of this year.

Helen is survived by her four children, David R. Mihalyi; Wayne D. (Jackie) Mihalyi all of Lowville; Barbara J. (Tom) Puccia of Watertown; and Jodelle M. “Jody” (Gary) Widrick of Rockville, MD; five grandchildren, Jennifer, Justin, Emily, Molly, and Christopher; four great grandchildren, Seth, Leah, Clyde and Taylor; her brother, Henry S. Putz; nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her sister, Regina F. (Robert) Gray.

Mrs. Mihalyi was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church, serving in the choir, helping with Stone Kitchen, and teaching Sunday school.

Helen loved music. She was very talented and played the piano and accordion. She had a beautiful singing voice and also sang in the Community Christmas Concerts.

A graveside service will be on Saturday, August 21st, at 1:00 P.M. at Lowville Rural Cemetery where she will be laid to rest. No reception following.

Memorials in Helen’s name may be made to: Trinity Episcopal Church, 5411 Trinity Ave, Lowville, NY 13367; The Lowville Food Pantry, 7646 Forest Avenue, Lowville, NY 13367 or the Lowville Free Library, 5387 Dayan St, Lowville, NY 13367.

The family will miss her dearly as she was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

