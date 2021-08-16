Judith Christine Lumbard, 72, formerly of Canton

Judith Christine Lumbard, 72, formerly of Hillside Road, Canton, died Friday, August 13, 2021 at Brightview Assisted Living in Bel Air, Maryland. (Source: Funeral Home)

BEL AIR, Maryland (WWNY) - Judith Christine Lumbard, 72, formerly of Hillside Road, Canton, died Friday, August 13, 2021 at Brightview Assisted Living in Bel Air, Maryland.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 from 10 am to 12 Noon at Lawrence Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 21 Park Street, Canton. Her funeral will begin at 12:15 PM at the funeral home with Alex Lumbard officiating. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Canton.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Traditional Arts in NY (TAUNY), 53 Main Street, Canton, NY 13617 or to Canton Golden Bears Booster Club, PO Box 243, Canton, NY 13617.

“Christine” was born March 5, 1949 in Celina, Ohio a daughter of the late Vernon N. and Margaret L. (Bechdolt) Roebuck. She received her bachelor of arts degree Wright University and her master’s degree from State University of New York Potsdam.

Christine was employed with St. Lawrence-Lewis County BOCES as an Art Teacher from 1986-2008. She was also President of Canton Central School Athletic Booster Club from 1996- 1998 and owned and operated Riverside Liquor Store for a time. She moved to Canton, NY in 1984, and made a wonderful life there for her family and children.

She was predeceased by her husband Stephen G. Lumbard who passed in March 2001. Surviving are two sons, Alexander George Lumbard and Andrew Charles Lumbard; a daughter Carrie Christine Lumbard; a daughter-in-law, Sarah Quinn Lumbard;a son-in-law John Wilbert Siemsen; a brother Toby Roebuck; six grandchildren, Jake Stephen Siemsen, Elizabeth Christine Siemsen, Connor Stephen Lumbard, Quinn Christine Lumbard, Ethan George Lumbard and Ryan Alexander Lumbard. She is also survived by one niece and two nephews.

Chris Lumbard was an artist and had artistic talent in so many areas. She baked and decorated cakes, she designed and sewed clothing and housewares, she quilted, she made jewelry, she did intricate needlepointing, she drew and painted. She designed and decorated a family lake-house on Higley Flow, that her family still enjoys to this day. She also shared the gift of art with many children in the North Country while teaching Art for years to kids in kindergarten-12th grade. She was also a devoted wife and mother. She successfully raised three happy, healthy and successful children.

None

