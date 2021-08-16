Julie A. Marzano, 73, formerly of Watertown

WEBSTER, Texas (WWNY) - Julie A. Marzano, 73, of Webster, TX, formerly of Watertown, passed away August 16, 2021, at Hospice of Jefferson County at the Ellis Farm.

Among her survivors are her brothers, Ralph (June) Marzano and Ric Marzano, and a sister Linda Tysarczyk.

Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A complete obituary will follow.

