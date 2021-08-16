Advertisement

Julie A. Marzano, 73, formerly of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WEBSTER, Texas (WWNY) - Julie A. Marzano, 73, of Webster, TX, formerly of Watertown, passed away August 16, 2021, at Hospice of Jefferson County at the Ellis Farm.

Among her survivors are her brothers, Ralph (June) Marzano and Ric Marzano, and a sister Linda Tysarczyk.

Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A complete obituary will follow.

