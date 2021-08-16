A look inside the condemned Watertown building at 140 High St

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The boards came off 140 High Street on Monday to give us a tour of how it was left.

“We haven’t touched this apartment. This is how this apartment was when we came in.”

The three-story apartment building was condemned in July.

The city’s Codes Department says the building was found to be dangerous to the public and occupants because of electrical and plumbing issues, broken locks, and trash inside.

“It really was just a nightmare. It became so unsafe, I finally said to my assistant in my office, ‘You can’t go over there unless I’m with you, or somebody else is with you,’” said Stephen Byers, the Property Manager.

Needles, feces, bugs, and food were scattered all over the floors and walls.

It almost smelled worse than it looked.

Lieutenant Detective Joe Donoghue says the property has taken up a lot the Watertown Police Department’s time with numerous calls for welfare checks, stolen property, drugs, noise complaints, and unwanted person calls since March of 2020.

“We found people laying in the hallways and on the stairs strung out,” said Byers.

Byers believes this mess would have never happened if it weren’t for Governor Cuomo’s eviction moratorium which was put in place at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It doesn’t have anything to do with the owners, in my opinion, it has everything to do with the moratorium that won’t let you get rid of people, that won’t let you evict people. It’s now causing unsafe situations,” said Byers.

He says what it comes down to is property owners need help.

“There’s not a need for more buildings for homeless here. We have them, we just need some help. Obviously, getting people out that shouldn’t be there, and also getting these buildings refitted,” said Byers.

Beyers says the building has a future. It’ll get cleaned, be rented out, or maybe even sold.

A tenant who lived there told us last week he left behind a pregnant cat when the building was condemned. There was no sign of it Friday.

On Monday, it wasn’t the pregnant cat found, but there were two newly-born kittens.

While going through the apartment, 7 News reporter Lexi Bruening said she heard the kittens crying upstairs.

Animal control came, located the kittens, and fed them. But they’ll be left in the building, as a way to lure the mother so all the animals can be captured and cared for.

