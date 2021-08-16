Man allegedly breaks into shelter & steals his dog

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A Georgia man is accused of breaking into Jefferson County Dog Control to retrieve his dog.

Sheriff’s deputies say 25 year old William Kinne of Attapulgus, Georgia, allegedly broke into the County Route 190 shelter earlier this month and took his impounded dog.

He was charged with third-degree burglary and fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Kinne was arraigned in Pamelia town court and released on his own recognizance.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.