Advertisement

Man allegedly threatens police with hammers

Police lights
Police lights(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage man is accused of threatening several law enforcement officers with claw hammers over the weekend.

State police say they were investigating a domestic incident Saturday when 35-year-old Joshua Winkempleck allegedly threatened to hit the officers with the two hammers.

He was charged with five counts of menacing a police officer, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated family offense, second-degree menacing, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

Winkempleck was arraigned in Rutland town court and sent to Jefferson County jail with bail set at $10,000.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Carthage and West Carthage police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A long-time staple in the Carthage community is closing its doors, potentially for good.
Carthage restaurant may close its door for good, owner cites labor shortage
A home was destroyed by fire in Ogdensburg Saturday night.
Ogdensburg fire displaces family, home a total loss
Larry the Cable Guy was getting it done in Watertown Saturday night.
Larry the Cable Guy rolls in the laughs at Watertown Municipal Arena
More than 50 people are injured after a bus accident on Interstate 90 Saturday.
More than 50 injured in I-90 bus crash
Bill Archer leaves behind a legacy with the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, one his...
Bill Archer, former co-chair of the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, passed away

Latest News

The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Sunshine today, rain tomorrow
Jefferson County Dog Control
Man allegedly breaks into shelter & steals his dog
WWNY Diversity is top priority for police reform, says Jefferson County sheriff
Unattended 2-year-old leaves home & crosses highway
A home on Nellis Road in the town pf Pamelia was heavily damaged by a fire started late Sunday...
Overnight fire damages Pamelia home