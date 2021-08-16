Man allegedly threatens police with hammers

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - A Carthage man is accused of threatening several law enforcement officers with claw hammers over the weekend.

State police say they were investigating a domestic incident Saturday when 35-year-old Joshua Winkempleck allegedly threatened to hit the officers with the two hammers.

He was charged with five counts of menacing a police officer, third-degree criminal possession of a weapon, aggravated family offense, second-degree menacing, and second-degree unlawful imprisonment.

Winkempleck was arraigned in Rutland town court and sent to Jefferson County jail with bail set at $10,000.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by Carthage and West Carthage police and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

