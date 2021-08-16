Advertisement

Marshall Edwin Elliott, 72, of Deferiet

Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DEFERIET, New York (WWNY) - Marshall Edwin Elliott, 72, formerly of North Carolina, and 40 Wilna Ave., died Sunday morning, August 15, 2021 at home under the care of his family.

Born on January 7, 1949 in Carthage, New York to the late Francis Elliott and Gladys Lawton. He graduated from Carthage Central High School in 1968 and then he served in the United States Army from 1968-1970 during the Vietnam War, where he was awarded a purple heart and silver star and several other medals.  Marty medically retired as a Mail Clerk from the United States Postal Service, in Watertown, New York.

Two marriages ended in divorce, one to Cherie Ransome & Susan Elliott.

He is survived by his mother Gladys Palladino, Deferiet; and several children Martie Elliott, Deferiet; Elise (Joseph) Ballard, North Carolina; Kellie (Robert) Moore, Colorado Springs; and Daniel Elliott, Florida. Marty is also survived by his step-sons, Charles Ruggerio, Liverpool; and John Ruggerio, Charlotte, NC.  He is also survived by several siblings; Christine Filiatrault, Deferiet; John Paradis, Ohio; Step siblings, John Palladino, Jr. and Louis (Karen) Palladino both of Carthage. 9- grandchildren, 5- great-grandchildren and one on the way and several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by several siblings, Milton Lawton & Frank Palladino.

Marty was an avid trapper, and he collected antiques and his most recent hobby was collecting coins. He was a well-known carver. He was his mother’s hero!

A Celebration of life service with Military Honors will be held on Sunday, August 29, 2021 at 3:00pm ­­­­­­at the family’s home located at 40 Wilna Ave, Deferiet, NY, 13628.  There will be no public calling hours.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., 500 State St., Carthage. Online condolences in his memory can be made at:  www.lundyfuneralhome.com

