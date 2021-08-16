Advertisement

North country COVID cases up again

COVID 19 graphic
COVID 19 graphic
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There was more proof Monday that we are not done with the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Lawrence County reported 120 new cases of the virus since the last report Thursday; Jefferson County reported an additional 37 cases; Lewis County, 14 new cases.

Along with the sheer number of new cases going up, the rate at which new cases occur appears to be increasing. Back at the end of July, Jefferson County had a “positivity” rate of 1.5 percent. Monday, that rate was 2.9 percent.

Was there any good news?

A little.

No new deaths were reported in any of the three counties, and in Jefferson County, the number of people in both mandatory isolation and quarantine dropped.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A long-time staple in the Carthage community is closing its doors, potentially for good.
Carthage restaurant may close its door for good, owner cites labor shortage
Two people were injured – one critically – in a shooting at Bailey's Auto Refinishing in...
One dead from self inflicted wound, another injured after shooting in Carthage
WWNY Diversity is top priority for police reform, says Jefferson County sheriff
Unattended 2-year-old leaves home & crosses highway
A home was destroyed by fire in Ogdensburg Saturday night.
Ogdensburg fire displaces family, home a total loss
Larry the Cable Guy was getting it done in Watertown Saturday night.
Larry the Cable Guy rolls in the laughs at Watertown Municipal Arena

Latest News

Harvesting corn for people in need.
Corn harvest in the Town of Ellisburg brings in thousands of ears in donations to food banks
Going from bad to worse. 7 News has learned a Watertown area motel is closing, making county...
Relax Inn is closing, more Watertown tenants to be displaced
The boards came off 140 High Street on Monday to give us a tour of how it was left.
A look inside the condemned Watertown building at 140 High St
A new problem at Watertown’s tent city. The camp was set up last week as a place for displaced...
City’s homeless find shelter in Watertown’s tent city prepped for those displaced by apartment condemnation