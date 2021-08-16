North country COVID cases up again

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There was more proof Monday that we are not done with the coronavirus pandemic.

St. Lawrence County reported 120 new cases of the virus since the last report Thursday; Jefferson County reported an additional 37 cases; Lewis County, 14 new cases.

Along with the sheer number of new cases going up, the rate at which new cases occur appears to be increasing. Back at the end of July, Jefferson County had a “positivity” rate of 1.5 percent. Monday, that rate was 2.9 percent.

Was there any good news?

A little.

No new deaths were reported in any of the three counties, and in Jefferson County, the number of people in both mandatory isolation and quarantine dropped.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.