Overnight fire damages Pamelia home

PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A town of Pamelia home was damaged by fire overnight.

Fire crews saw flames coming through the roof when they arrived at 26453 Nellis Road just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

A 7 News crew at the scene said the flames spread through the house and heavily damaged the backside. Tree branches caught fire above the house.

It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control. The Pamelia Fire Department was helped at the scene by firefighters from North Pole and Glen Park, as well as Jefferson County fire.

There’s no word on a cause or if there were any injuries.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.