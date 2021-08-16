Advertisement

Overnight fire damages Pamelia home

A home on Nellis Road in the town pf Pamelia was heavily damaged by a fire started late Sunday...
A home on Nellis Road in the town pf Pamelia was heavily damaged by a fire started late Sunday night.(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 5:38 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAMELIA, New York (WWNY) - A town of Pamelia home was damaged by fire overnight.

Fire crews saw flames coming through the roof when they arrived at 26453 Nellis Road just after 11:30 p.m. Sunday.

A 7 News crew at the scene said the flames spread through the house and heavily damaged the backside. Tree branches caught fire above the house.

It took crews about an hour to get the fire under control. The Pamelia Fire Department was helped at the scene by firefighters from North Pole and Glen Park, as well as Jefferson County fire.

There’s no word on a cause or if there were any injuries.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A long-time staple in the Carthage community is closing its doors, potentially for good.
Carthage restaurant may close its door for good, owner cites labor shortage
A home was destroyed by fire in Ogdensburg Saturday night.
Ogdensburg fire displaces family, home a total loss
Larry the Cable Guy was getting it done in Watertown Saturday night.
Larry the Cable Guy rolls in the laughs at Watertown Municipal Arena
More than 50 people are injured after a bus accident on Interstate 90 Saturday.
More than 50 injured in I-90 bus crash
Bill Archer leaves behind a legacy with the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, one his...
Bill Archer, former co-chair of the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, passed away

Latest News

Sunday Sports: Clarkson hockey gets ready for the 2021-22 season
Like the Skating Saints of St. Lawrence, the Clarkson Golden Knights Men’s Hockey Team is less...
Sunday Sports: Clarkson hockey gets ready for the 2021-22 season
Jewelry, pottery, paintings and everything in between. It’s the inaugural Thousand Islands Art,...
Two events rolled into one at the Thousand Islands Art, Craft, and Antique Festival
Bill Archer, former co-chair of the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, passed away