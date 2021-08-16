Relax Inn is closing, more Watertown tenants to be displaced

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Going from bad to worse. 7 News has learned a Watertown area motel is closing, making county officials worry more about where the homeless population will go.

Notices were posted and given to tenants at the Relax Inn along U.S. Route 11 in the Town of Watertown. The notices telling them they have to vacate the premises by September 1st.

There are 15 units at the motel and most are full.

“Today, the owner of the Relax Inn decided to come serve me some papers that we have to be out of here in 15 days,” said Wanda Estrada, Relax Inn Manager and tenant

“As well as all the tenants. Today is what, the 16th? And he gave everybody until the first,” said Edward Morceau, Relax Inn Maintenance Worker and tenant.

“Not just come out of where he wants to- come out of the way he wants to do it. Give us 15 days, that is not enough time. And if we don’t get out by the 31st, the water and the electric is gunna get turned off,” said Estrada.

Jefferson County Legislature Chairman Scott Gray commented on the situation, saying this closure ‘will make homelessness more of a challenge for the community.’

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.