Robert C. “Bob” Londraville, 94, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:57 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert C. “Bob” Londraville, 94, of Ball Ave., Watertown, passed away on August 16, 2021, at his home where he was surrounded by family.

Arrangements are incomplete with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, Watertown.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

