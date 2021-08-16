Robert C. “Bob” Londraville, 94, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert C. “Bob” Londraville, 94, of Ball Ave., Watertown, passed away on August 16, 2021, at his home where he was surrounded by family.

Arrangements are incomplete with the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home, Watertown.

Donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.