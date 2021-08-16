Robert J. “Bob” Gesualdi, 70 of Massena

MASSENA, New York (WWNY) - Robert J. “Bob” Gesualdi, age 70 of Howard Street, unexpectedly passed away at his family home. The family has entrusted arrangement to the care and direction of the Phillips Memorial Home, Massena. As per Bob’s wishes, there will be no public calling hours or funeral services. His ashes will be scattered in the Mediterranean Sea of the Coast of Italy.

Robert John Gesualdi was born to the late Louis M. and Florence (Palermo) Gesualdi on March 24th, 1951 in Brooklynn, New York. He attended schools in the New York City area and graduated from Sachem High School in Long Island, NY in 1968. Shortly after Bob graduated High school he enlisted into the United States Navy. He would find himself traveling the world and even resided in Italy, where he met the mother of his children. After returning to the United States after serving in the Navy both active and in the reserves for nearly 30 years. Bob later went on to obtain not only a Mechanical Engineering & Electrician Engineering degrees, he obtained his master’s degree from Columbia School of Business in Business Administration. He was a self-made man, who enjoyed to fix and build things. A very talented craftsman who could be found cobbling together handmade Italian shoes and leather goods for friends and family alike. Bob was a member of the AMVETS Post No. 4 and also volunteered his time at the Fort Covington Fire Dept. for many years. He will be missed by those whom knew him best.

Surviving Bob is his loving wife Sharon and his two sons; Salvatore G. and wife Sara Gesualdi of Long Island, NY; Louis M. Gesualdi of Long Island, NY and his daughter Gina Marie of Long Island, NY, a step-child Todd Beamis of Massena, NY and his grandchildren; Salvatore G. Jr, Alyssa, Nicholas, Louis M. Jr. Arianna, Charles, Chelsey, Carson, Emma and Hudson. Bob is also survived by his great-grandchildren; Isabella and Colden along with a sister Theresa and husband Harry Smith of Long Island, NY, one niece and one great-nephew. In addition to his parents, Bob is predeceased by a step son Raymond E. Beamis Jr. in 1990.

Family and friends are welcome to share pictures, online condolences and memories with the family by visiting www.PhillipsMemorial.com

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.