State to order vaccinations for all health care workers

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - All health care workers in the state will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the end of next month.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the state Health Department is issuing orders that staff at all hospitals and long-term care facilities will need to be vaccinated by September 27.

Under the orders, all hospitals, long-term care facilities, and nursing homes will need to have policies to vaccinate all employees, with exceptions for people with medical or religious reasons.

The governor said at this point about three-quarters of the state’s 450,000 hospital workers and 30,000 adult-care-facility workers, and 68 percent of the state’s 145,500 nursing home workers have completed their vaccine series.

The governor also announced the state will follow the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to offer a third vaccine dose to New Yorkers with compromised immune systems.

Cuomo said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s incoming administration was briefed prior to the announcement.

