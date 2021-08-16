Advertisement

State to order vaccinations for all health care workers

A nurse prepares a shot of the vaccine against COVID-19.
A nurse prepares a shot of the vaccine against COVID-19.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, New York (WWNY) - All health care workers in the state will have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 before the end of next month.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Monday that the state Health Department is issuing orders that staff at all hospitals and long-term care facilities will need to be vaccinated by September 27.

Under the orders, all hospitals, long-term care facilities, and nursing homes will need to have policies to vaccinate all employees, with exceptions for people with medical or religious reasons.

The governor said at this point about three-quarters of the state’s 450,000 hospital workers and 30,000 adult-care-facility workers, and 68 percent of the state’s 145,500 nursing home workers have completed their vaccine series.

The governor also announced the state will follow the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to offer a third vaccine dose to New Yorkers with compromised immune systems.

Cuomo said Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul’s incoming administration was briefed prior to the announcement.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A long-time staple in the Carthage community is closing its doors, potentially for good.
Carthage restaurant may close its door for good, owner cites labor shortage
A home was destroyed by fire in Ogdensburg Saturday night.
Ogdensburg fire displaces family, home a total loss
Larry the Cable Guy was getting it done in Watertown Saturday night.
Larry the Cable Guy rolls in the laughs at Watertown Municipal Arena
Bill Archer leaves behind a legacy with the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, one his...
Bill Archer, former co-chair of the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, passed away
More than 50 people are injured after a bus accident on Interstate 90 Saturday.
More than 50 injured in I-90 bus crash

Latest News

Michael Hinojosa, superintendent of Dallas Independent School District, said he is determined...
Dallas schools chief: seeking normalcy amid COVID-19 'madness'
The Doctors Are In: COVID-19 Questions and Answers
‘The Doctors Are In’: your COVID questions answered
Though she was "against the vaccine" before, the 43-year-old now wishes she got the shot before...
Fla. woman wishes she got vaccinated before hospitalization with COVID-19
Eight states, many in the southeast, account for about 51% of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the...
US among nations with highest rate of new COVID-19 cases