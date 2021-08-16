State police investigate shooting in Carthage

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Two men were injured – one critically – in a shooting in Carthage Monday morning.

State police say it happened at Bailey’s Auto Refinishing on West End Avenue. The call came in shortly before 7:30 a.m.

Trooper Jack Keller says one of the people shot was taken to Carthage Area Hospital in critical condition.

The other -- who called 911 from a nearby home -- was treated at the scene and is being questioned about what happened.

Keller said there was no one else involved in the shooting and there is no threat to the community.

