Advertisement

Sunshine today, rain tomorrow

By Les Shockley
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:08 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s chilly enough this morning that you might want a jacket, but you certainly won’t need it all day.

Temperatures started in the 40s and 50s. It will be a mostly sunny day and it will warm up to about 80 degrees.

Clouds start to roll in and humidity starts to build this afternoon.

Rain showers move in overnight. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Rain is likely Tuesday. Downpours could be heavy and a few thunderstorms might roll through. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s.

There’s a 50 percent chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the low 80s both days.

It will be mostly sunny and in the low to mid-80s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There’s a small chance of rain Friday and Sunday.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A long-time staple in the Carthage community is closing its doors, potentially for good.
Carthage restaurant may close its door for good, owner cites labor shortage
A home was destroyed by fire in Ogdensburg Saturday night.
Ogdensburg fire displaces family, home a total loss
Larry the Cable Guy was getting it done in Watertown Saturday night.
Larry the Cable Guy rolls in the laughs at Watertown Municipal Arena
More than 50 people are injured after a bus accident on Interstate 90 Saturday.
More than 50 injured in I-90 bus crash
Bill Archer leaves behind a legacy with the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, one his...
Bill Archer, former co-chair of the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, passed away

Latest News

7-day forecast
Monday AM Weather
7
wwny 6pm weather
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Still muggy, but just for today
7-day forecast
Friday noon weather