Sunshine today, rain tomorrow

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s chilly enough this morning that you might want a jacket, but you certainly won’t need it all day.

Temperatures started in the 40s and 50s. It will be a mostly sunny day and it will warm up to about 80 degrees.

Clouds start to roll in and humidity starts to build this afternoon.

Rain showers move in overnight. Lows will be in the mid-60s.

Rain is likely Tuesday. Downpours could be heavy and a few thunderstorms might roll through. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 70s.

There’s a 50 percent chance of rain Wednesday and Thursday. Highs will be in the low 80s both days.

It will be mostly sunny and in the low to mid-80s Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. There’s a small chance of rain Friday and Sunday.

