Advertisement

Unattended 2-year-old leaves home & crosses highway

WWNY Diversity is top priority for police reform, says Jefferson County sheriff
WWNY Diversity is top priority for police reform, says Jefferson County sheriff
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:18 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - A town of Orleans woman is accused of leaving her children unattended for more than an hour, during which a 2-year-old left the house and crossed a state highway alone in the dark.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 26-year-old Heather Perkins left the home to visit a neighbor. Her 2-year-old daughter left the home, negotiated a steep stairway, and crossed State Route 180 in the dark.

The child was found by a neighbor Perkins didn’t know, who had her for the better part of an hour.

A 3 year-old was also left unsupervised n the home.

Perkins was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

She was arraigned in Orleans town court and released. She’ll be back in that court at a later date.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A long-time staple in the Carthage community is closing its doors, potentially for good.
Carthage restaurant may close its door for good, owner cites labor shortage
A home was destroyed by fire in Ogdensburg Saturday night.
Ogdensburg fire displaces family, home a total loss
Larry the Cable Guy was getting it done in Watertown Saturday night.
Larry the Cable Guy rolls in the laughs at Watertown Municipal Arena
More than 50 people are injured after a bus accident on Interstate 90 Saturday.
More than 50 injured in I-90 bus crash
Bill Archer leaves behind a legacy with the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, one his...
Bill Archer, former co-chair of the North Country Goes Green Irish Festival, passed away

Latest News

The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Sunshine today, rain tomorrow
Jefferson County Dog Control
Man allegedly breaks into shelter & steals his dog
Police lights
Man allegedly threatens police with hammers
A home on Nellis Road in the town pf Pamelia was heavily damaged by a fire started late Sunday...
Overnight fire damages Pamelia home