Unattended 2-year-old leaves home & crosses highway

ORLEANS, New York (WWNY) - A town of Orleans woman is accused of leaving her children unattended for more than an hour, during which a 2-year-old left the house and crossed a state highway alone in the dark.

Jefferson County sheriff’s deputies say 26-year-old Heather Perkins left the home to visit a neighbor. Her 2-year-old daughter left the home, negotiated a steep stairway, and crossed State Route 180 in the dark.

The child was found by a neighbor Perkins didn’t know, who had her for the better part of an hour.

A 3 year-old was also left unsupervised n the home.

Perkins was charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

She was arraigned in Orleans town court and released. She’ll be back in that court at a later date.

