Advertisement

William A. McKay, 55, of Watertown

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:25 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - William A. McKay, 55, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Syracuse, NY.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown, NY.

William was born in Sharon, CT on May 21, 1966 to the late Clifford and Iona Clark-McKay.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and wood working.

William is survived by his brother Scott McKay (Lisa Holder) of Copenhagen. His brother Charles McKay (Jeanette McKay) of South Colton. His sons William McKay from North Carolina, Casey McKay from Pine Plains, NY, Kyle McKay from Ticonderoga, NY, and Brendon McKay from Ticonderoga, NY.

Along with his parents, William is predeceased by his wife, Melissa McKay.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 21 at 2PM at Fairview Cemetery, Edwards Knoxs, NY with reception to follow at Higley Flow State Park, Colton.

Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Your Turn
Your Turn: feedback on condemned apartments, Cuomo’s resignation, and Ogdensburg crackdowns
Judith Christine Lumbard, 72, formerly of Hillside Road, Canton, died Friday, August 13, 2021...
Judith Christine Lumbard, 72, formerly of Canton
Marshall Edwin Elliott, 72, formerly of North Carolina, and 40 Wilna Ave., died Sunday morning,...
Marshall Edwin Elliott, 72, of Deferiet
Candles
Julie A. Marzano, 73, formerly of Watertown

Obituaries

Carthage Little Theatre's dinner theatre
Carthage Little Theatre presents ‘The Sweet Delilah Swim Club’
A nurse prepares a shot of the vaccine against COVID-19.
State to order vaccinations for all health care workers
Taliban fighters take control of Afghan presidential palace after the Afghan President Ashraf...
Biden to address nation on deadly chaos in Afghanistan
Carthage Little Theatre's dinner theatre
Carthage Little Theatre dinner theatre
Carthage shooting
Blast from the Past: 2005 Massena air show
Blast from the Past: 2005 Massena air show