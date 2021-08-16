William A. McKay, 55, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - William A. McKay, 55, passed away on Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at the Van Duyn Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Syracuse, NY.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Cleveland Funeral Home, Watertown, NY.

William was born in Sharon, CT on May 21, 1966 to the late Clifford and Iona Clark-McKay.

He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and wood working.

William is survived by his brother Scott McKay (Lisa Holder) of Copenhagen. His brother Charles McKay (Jeanette McKay) of South Colton. His sons William McKay from North Carolina, Casey McKay from Pine Plains, NY, Kyle McKay from Ticonderoga, NY, and Brendon McKay from Ticonderoga, NY.

Along with his parents, William is predeceased by his wife, Melissa McKay.

A graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 21 at 2PM at Fairview Cemetery, Edwards Knoxs, NY with reception to follow at Higley Flow State Park, Colton.

Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.