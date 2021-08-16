Woman accused of trying to smuggle, sell drugs in jail
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - A Canton woman is accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the St. Lawrence County jail to sell.
Sheriff’s deputies say 36-year-old Elizabeth Daniels tried to take Suboxone into the jail during a recent visit.
She was charged with fifth-degree criminal sale of a controlled substance, first-degree promoting prison contraband, fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and fifth-degree conspiracy.
Daniels was arraigned in Canton town court and released to appear in court again at a later date.
