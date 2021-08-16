Your Turn: feedback on condemned apartments, Cuomo’s resignation, and Ogdensburg crackdowns

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - We continued to get many comments about 661 Factory Street, the apartment building in Watertown which was condemned, forcing tenants to live on the street.

“Doesn’t social services do any follow up to inspect the places that they are paying rent for people. Something is falling through the cracks...”

Joan Fohr

“Shame on the City Council and your lack of concern. As for the county, way to step it up - great job to all those who volunteered....”

Carrie Stephens

With his allies deserting him, and an attorney general’s report saying he sexually harassed 11 women, Governor Cuomo announced this week he’s quitting. That means no impeachment.

“So, if I work at a business and sexually harass and touch coworkers, a criminal act, as long as I quit my job, I can still receive my retirement and benefits?”

Kathy Baker

“Saves taxpayers money. Whether he’s paid or not, an impeachment process would cost much more to New Yorkers than him getting any sort of income.”

Chase Boyers

As the week ended, the Taliban was quickly taking over Afghanistan, and north country congresswoman Elise Stefanik was blaming President Biden, who is pulling U.S. forces out of Afghanistan after 20 years.

“Of course it’s the president’s fault. He just pulled everybody out without playing out the scenarios.”

Josh Davis

“I would like to know why the Afghanistan army is scared of fighting for their own country...”

Denise Worthington

Finally, the city of Ogdensburg is cracking down on houses where meth labs are found, moving to quickly condemn the properties.

“I think it’s a great idea, or make it that the landlord has to tell the next tenants that it wasn’t cleaned up...”

Phillip Peck

