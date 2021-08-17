10th Mountain Division soldiers remain in Afghanistan, shown protecting Kabul airport

FORT DRUM, New York (WWNY) - Fort Drum’s 10th Mountain Division remains in Afghanistan amid the Taliban’s takeover of the country’s capital city.

A Fort Drum spokesperson tells 7 News, “We do have some soldiers in Afghanistan providing security for the retrograde from Afghanistan.”

Where those soldiers are, or what they’re doing, have not been disclosed.

A video posted to Twitter shows 10th Mountain Division soldiers, with guns drawn, protecting the airport near Kabul. That airport was where chaos erupted over the weekend, following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan’s capital city.

Video shows US forces' presence at Kabul airport as crowds of Afghans gather in attempt to leave country. #Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/T4CD092A0u — TOLOnews (@TOLOnews) August 16, 2021

The soldiers in the video above were very likely already in the country, and in fact, on their final days of this deployment, with plans to go back to Fort Drum.

A group of soldiers has already returned to Fort Drum from deployment. A homecoming ceremony was held on post last Friday.

The Facebook post said that ceremony was held for the first group of redeploying soldiers of the 2nd Brigade Combat Team’s 4th Battalion, 31st Infantry, nicknamed the Polar Bears, indicating there are more soldiers waiting to come home.

The White House held a briefing Tuesday afternoon defending its decision to withdraw U.S. troops. Officials said their hearts go out to Afghanistan civilians.

White House officials say they’re relocating thousands of people each day, and said once all of the U.S. citizens and diplomatic personnel are safely moved, the U.S. will work with allies to move Afghanistan citizens as well.

