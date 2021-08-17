2 events next month benefit JRC Foundation

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a pair of events next month to benefit the JRC Foundation.

Foundation director Michelle Carpenter was on 7 News At Noon to talk about the back-to-back events.

You can watch her interview in the video above.

The first is Sunset at the Park at the Watertown Golf Club at Thompson Park on Thursday, September 9. It features a cocktail party, live music, food, and a silent auction.

All attendees will be eligible to win a blue topaz pendant handcrafted by Kimberly-Scott Creations.

Then, the Sue Day Memorial Golf Tournament tees off at 9 a.m. on Friday, September 10, also at the Watertown Golf Club. There are only six team slots available.

You need to sign up for either event -- or both -- by Tuesday, August 24. You can do that at thearcjslc.org or by calling 315-836-1364.

