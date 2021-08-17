Annette A. Armstrong, 80, of Hogansburg

Annette A. Armstrong, 80, of 430 St. Regis Road passed away on Sunday morning, August 15, 2021 at the Massena Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

HOGANSBURG, New York (WWNY) - Annette A. Armstrong, 80, of 430 St. Regis Road passed away on Sunday morning, August 15, 2021 at the Massena Hospital.

Annette was born on March 2, 1941 in Syracuse, daughter of the late Noah and Agnes (Casey) Armstrong.

She worked as a seamstress for Orange County Coat Factory in Newburgh, NY, and later as a caretaker and cook for St. Regis Schools. She was a member of the Akwesasne Homemakers, Akwesasne Death Benefits Group, the American Legion in Hogansburg, and the Akwesasne Caring Hearts.

Annette loved going to the casino, especially with her best friend Gladys. She enjoyed going on trips, talking to people on Facebook, and riding around on her scooter visiting everyone she saw. She loved to cook and cooked all the time. She enjoyed helping others and volunteered much of her time in doing so. She especially adored her little dogs.

She is survived by two sons, Brian Howe of Hogansburg; and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Howe of Salisbury Mills, NY; two grandchildren, Derek and Russell; her brother and sister, Francis “Sidney” Armstrong and Victoria Conners, both of Hogansburg; and her best friend, Gladys White.

Besides her parents Noah and Agnes, Annette was predeceased by a son, Ronald A. Howe on February 20, 2006.

Friends may call Wednesday 2-4 and 6-8 PM at the Donaldson Funeral Home, where funeral services will be held Thursday at 11:00 AM.

Donations may be made to the Akwesasne Caring Hearts, care of Flo-Anne Benedict, PO Box 893, Akwesasne, NY 13655.

Friends and family are encouraged to share memories and condolences at www.donaldsonfh.com.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.