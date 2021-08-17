Advertisement

Archaeologists find skeleton, evidence of Greek in Pompeii

In this undated photo released by the Pompeii archeological park, a view of the tomb located in...
In this undated photo released by the Pompeii archeological park, a view of the tomb located in the necropolis of Porta Sarno, in an area not yet open to the public in the east of Pompeii’s urban center.(Alfio Giannotti | Alfio Giannotti/Pompeii Archeological Park via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ROME (AP) — Archaeologists have discovered a remarkably well-preserved skeleton during excavations in the ancient city of Pompeii.

The discovery of the tomb also sheds light on the cultural life of the city before it was destroyed by a volcanic eruption in AD 79.

White hair and part of an ear, along with bones and fabric fragments, were found in the tomb in the necropolis of Porta Sarno. The discovery is unusual since most adults were cremated at the time.  

An inscription on the tomb suggested that its owner helped organize performances in Greek in Pompeii.

Experts said it was the first confirmation that Greek was used alongside Latin.

