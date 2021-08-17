Advertisement

Big and Small Art Exhibit

By Craig Thornton
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) -

DEADLINE to submit THIS FRIDAY:

Big & Small Exhibit

Exhibit Opens: Thursday, September 16th

Have you submitted up to 5 pieces for our Big & Small Exhibit yet?

This exhibit is open to artists of ALL mediums. We can only hang framed art, but all of our exhibits are hybrid and are featured on our website. There will be a jury fee for this exhibit which can be paid on our website under the Programs, then Exhibits tab.

Click here to submit your work to be considered for this exhibit.

We will also be accepting framed literary and/or poetry pieces for this exhibit.

This exhibit will be hung in the Potsdam Town Hall.

