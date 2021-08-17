Brasher’s Badenhausen Library stays open, thanks to some help

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - You’ll still be able to get paperbacks at the Badenhausen Library in Brasher. And use their computer. And access library WiFi outside. Or just stop by to chat.

“Everybody that comes in and says it’s just terrible to think about the loss of it,” library assistant Jack Fuehring said.

But they’re not thinking about the loss of it anymore. It was in danger of closing at year’s end.

Funding from its founding benefactor, the late Dr. Susan Badenhausen, had run out. But an anonymous donor and the town of Brasher have now stepped up.

It’s just kind of a building block of communities,” Fuehring said. “It’s a popular place.”

The anonymous donor is kicking in $15,000 per year for five years. The town will put up $20,000 annually in COVID-relief funds for two years. Because COVID-relief funds are being used, taxes won’t be impacted.

“I think we presented a good case for keeping the library open,” Massena Library director Elaine Dunne said. “We presented the circulation figures, walk-ins, people that are using the WiFi, both inside and outside the library.”

The library operates as a branch of Massena Public Library. It’s in a former hardware store.

Statistics show the kind of use it saw pre-pandemic. They expect use to bounce back to those levels.

And the fundraising story isn’t over at the Badenhausen Library. They’d gladly welcome any private donations and also contributions from other towns where library patrons live.

The library will be appealing to the Stockholm town board this week. It also plans to appeal to the town of Lawrence.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.