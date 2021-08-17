Advertisement

Brasher’s Badenhausen Library stays open, thanks to some help

By Keith Benman
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:54 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRASHER FALLS, New York (WWNY) - You’ll still be able to get paperbacks at the Badenhausen Library in Brasher. And use their computer. And access library WiFi outside. Or just stop by to chat.

“Everybody that comes in and says it’s just terrible to think about the loss of it,” library assistant Jack Fuehring said.

But they’re not thinking about the loss of it anymore. It was in danger of closing at year’s end.

Funding from its founding benefactor, the late Dr. Susan Badenhausen, had run out. But an anonymous donor and the town of Brasher have now stepped up.

It’s just kind of a building block of communities,” Fuehring said. “It’s a popular place.”

The anonymous donor is kicking in $15,000 per year for five years. The town will put up $20,000 annually in COVID-relief funds for two years. Because COVID-relief funds are being used, taxes won’t be impacted.

“I think we presented a good case for keeping the library open,” Massena Library director Elaine Dunne said. “We presented the circulation figures, walk-ins, people that are using the WiFi, both inside and outside the library.”

The library operates as a branch of Massena Public Library. It’s in a former hardware store.

Statistics show the kind of use it saw pre-pandemic. They expect use to bounce back to those levels.

And the fundraising story isn’t over at the Badenhausen Library. They’d gladly welcome any private donations and also contributions from other towns where library patrons live.

The library will be appealing to the Stockholm town board this week. It also plans to appeal to the town of Lawrence.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured – one critically – in a shooting at Bailey's Auto Refinishing in...
One dead from self inflicted wound, another injured after shooting in Carthage
The boards came off 140 High Street on Monday to give us a tour of how it was left.
A look inside the condemned Watertown building at 140 High St
WWNY Diversity is top priority for police reform, says Jefferson County sheriff
Unattended 2-year-old leaves home & crosses highway
Going from bad to worse. 7 News has learned a Watertown area motel is closing, making county...
Relax Inn is closing, more Watertown tenants to be displaced
A new problem at Watertown’s tent city. The camp was set up last week as a place for displaced...
City’s homeless find shelter in Watertown’s tent city prepped for those displaced by apartment condemnation

Latest News

The Watertown Red & Black hope to bounce back after a loss to Syracuse over the weekend.
Red & Black look to bounce back after loss to Syracuse
The north country's wake up weather forecast.
Cloudy, humid, warm & rainy
Hospice of Jefferson County
Watertown lawmakers nix hospice funding request
Watertown city council