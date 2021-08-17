Charles J. Jacobs, 88, of Akwesasne

Charles J. Jacobs, 88, of State Route 37, passed away on Monday August 16, 2021 at University of Vermont Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

AKWESASNE (WWNY) - Charles J. Jacobs, 88, of State Route 37, passed away on Monday August 16, 2021 at University of Vermont Medical Center.

Charles was born on November 22, 1932 in Hogansburg, NY, the son of the late Michael and Sarah (Ransom) Jacobs. He attended St. Regis Mohawk School and later served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. Charlie married Alberta “Linda” Arquette on July 20, 1957 at St. Regis Catholic Church with Rev. Michael Jacobs officiating. She later predeceased him on December 3, 2009.

Charlie worked for the New York State Highway Department for 32 years retiring in 1989. He was a member of the Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department for 49 years and the Father Michael K. Jacobs Knights of Columbus Council #10423. Charlie loved being outdoors and was involved in many softball and bowling leauges throught the years.

Charles is survived by his children, Christopher and Jennifer Jacobs of Dansville, NY, Clinton and Lucy Jacobs of Akwesasne, Curtis and Suzy Jacobs of Akwesasne; 18 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren; a sister, Margaret “Marge” Hamlin of Canandaigua, NY.

He is predeceased by two sons, Charles and Carlos Jacobs; brother, Francis “Frank” Jacobs; two sisters, Lillian Herne and Dorothy Jacobs; a nephew, Mike Herne.

Friends are invited to call on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at the Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department from 5:00 pm until time of service on Friday at 2:00 pm.

Memorial contributions in his memory may be made to the Hogansburg Akwesasne Volunteer Fire Department.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.donaldsonfh.com.

