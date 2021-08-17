Cheryl L. Kenyon, 67, of Adams Center

Cheryl L. Kenyon, 67, passed away at home, surrounded by family on Sunday August 15th 2021. (Source: Funeral Home)

ADAMS CENTER, New York (WWNY) - Cheryl L. Kenyon, 67, passed away at home, surrounded by family on Sunday August 15th 2021. At her request, there will be no calling hours or funeral. A celebration of life will be held at a later date, at the convenience of the family.

She was born in Ellisburg NY on September 25th 1953, daughter of Clyde W. & Pauline (Smith) Bacon.

In 1972, Chery graduated from South Jefferson Central School. She married her high school sweetheart, Jerry L. Kenyon on July 20th 1974. The couple lived in Adams Center all of their married life. She began working at Northland Electric Motors where she worked for 9 years, leaving to raise her children at home. She had in-home child care for several years for many families in the Adams & Adams Center area. Chery was a school bus aide before becoming a school bus driver for South Jefferson Central School for 20 years, until her retirement in 2016.

She is survived by Jerry Kenyon, her husband of 47 years. Her children: Shannon (Corey) Parker of Adams Center, John (Laura) Kenyon of Baldwinsville. Her greatest joy; 5 grandchildren: Jillian, Allie, Charlie, Phoebe, & Lucille. Brothers: Robert (Scotti) Bacon of Adams Center & Ronald (Lori) Bacon of Pulaski. Sisters: Sally Herrick of Watertown, & Donna VanBrocklin of Belleville. Also surviving are many very special nieces, nephews, & cousins.

Chery enjoyed all things outdoors: swimming, kayaking, camping, hiking, watching meteor showers, sunsets & fireworks. Above all else, she cherished family.

She was predeceased by both of her parents & 3 sisters: Bonnie Sue Place, Carole Lee Blair, & Mary Lou Hough.

Donations in her memory may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

