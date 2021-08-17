City announces first round of recipients under Watertown small business emergency relief program

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City Council has announced the first round of recipients under the city’s Small Business Emergency Relief Program.

The program launched in late June. The city set aside 450,000 dollars of CARES Act funding to help 45 small businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each business could receive up to ten-thousand dollars.

The Watertown Local Development Corporation (WLDC) is partnering with the city to oversee the application intake and review. A joint committee of city staff and WLDC board members have looked over every application received for eligibility.

Below are the following businesses recommended for financial aid under the program:

Morrison’s Furniture

Sassy’s Hair and Nail Salon

Thrifted

Cleveland Funeral Home

Pearl Street Pub

Audiobargain, Inc.

Spokes Craft Beer and Tapas

Double Deuce Tavern

Black River Paper Company

Gray’s Flower Shop

Downtown Local Lounge

Colesante’s Tavern

S.L.R. Home Improvements

Atman Juice Bar & Café

Ray’s Service Center

Pla Mor Lanes

Bolton’s Pharmacy

Roberts Automotive

Lazy Acres Café

The Crystal Restaurant

Brookside Diner

Boots Brewing

Nelson’s Dry Cleaning

Sportsman’s Barber Shop

Blue Mountain Spring Water

The WLDC is still accepting applications for the program. To qualify, you must have a business in city limits, employ fewer than 25 people, and retain the same number of employees for one year after the money is received.

You can find the application online, here.

