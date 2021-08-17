City announces first round of recipients under Watertown small business emergency relief program
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown City Council has announced the first round of recipients under the city’s Small Business Emergency Relief Program.
The program launched in late June. The city set aside 450,000 dollars of CARES Act funding to help 45 small businesses hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Each business could receive up to ten-thousand dollars.
The Watertown Local Development Corporation (WLDC) is partnering with the city to oversee the application intake and review. A joint committee of city staff and WLDC board members have looked over every application received for eligibility.
Below are the following businesses recommended for financial aid under the program:
- Morrison’s Furniture
- Sassy’s Hair and Nail Salon
- Thrifted
- Cleveland Funeral Home
- Pearl Street Pub
- Audiobargain, Inc.
- Spokes Craft Beer and Tapas
- Double Deuce Tavern
- Black River Paper Company
- Gray’s Flower Shop
- Downtown Local Lounge
- Colesante’s Tavern
- S.L.R. Home Improvements
- Atman Juice Bar & Café
- Ray’s Service Center
- Pla Mor Lanes
- Bolton’s Pharmacy
- Roberts Automotive
- Lazy Acres Café
- The Crystal Restaurant
- Brookside Diner
- Boots Brewing
- Nelson’s Dry Cleaning
- Sportsman’s Barber Shop
- Blue Mountain Spring Water
The WLDC is still accepting applications for the program. To qualify, you must have a business in city limits, employ fewer than 25 people, and retain the same number of employees for one year after the money is received.
You can find the application online, here.
