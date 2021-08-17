Advertisement

Cloudy, humid, warm & rainy

By Les Shockley
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 6:10 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - It’s going to be a rainy day.

It’s also going to be mostly cloudy, humid, and warm. Highs will be in the mid-70s, but it will feel warmer because of the moisture in the air.

We could see some heavy rain in the morning with scattered showers in the afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible pretty much all day.

Rain continues off and on overnight. Lows will be close to 70.

It will be mostly cloudy with a 30 percent chance of rain on Wednesday. Highs will be around 80 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 50 percent chance of rain. Highs will again be around 80 degrees.

We could start to see the sun again come Friday. It will be partly sunny with a small chance of rain and highs in the low to mid-80s.

It will be partly sunny on Saturday and mostly sunny on Sunday. There’s a 30 percent chance of rain each day and highs will be in the mid-80s.

Monday will be mostly sunny, again with a chance of rain, and highs in the low 80s.

