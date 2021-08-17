Code enforcement head defends decision to condemn Watertown apartment building

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The head of the Watertown Code Enforcement Department defended his decision to condemn 661 Factory Street during Monday night’s city council meeting.

Dana Aikins made the call to shut down the building on Sunday, August 8th, after discovering the fire alarm system wasn’t working properly. That discovery led to finding other issues with plumbing and heating, and a severe bug infestation.

Some people have criticized the codes department for condemning the building in the middle of the night, instead of having someone stand watch for a fire.

Aikins explained why that wasn’t considered.

“I wasn’t comfortable doing that,” Aikins said. “Not only was there additional violations beyond the fire alarm, there are no other safety features in that building that modern buildings would have. It’s old and grandfathered. Therefore, it’s not built from fire rated construction. And there’s no sprinkler system. So, we would be relying on a person to watch 40 people.”

Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith said Aikins’ made the right call.

