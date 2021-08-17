Advertisement

Homelessness continues to be a challenge in Jefferson County, as another emergency housing option is gone

Going from bad to worse. 7 News has learned a Watertown area motel is closing, making county officials worry more about where the homeless population will go.(wwny)
By Keir Chapman
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Jefferson County officials are scrambling to find housing for people living outside of a Watertown apartment building. They want the tents gone by the end of the week, but a local motel closing deals a blow to those efforts.

The problems are piling as Jefferson County leaders try to find shelter for people living outside 661 Factory Street.

Department of Social Services Commissioner Teresa Gaffney said the Relax Inn shutting down at the end of the month means another emergency housing option is gone.

“They’re becoming slim,” Gaffney said. “This will require us to kind of put on our thinking caps and start looking elsewhere.”

It’s the second motel Gaffney’s department works with go offline. The Rainbow Motel burned down last year.

“It puts a lot of added stress to my staff,” Gaffney said.

It’s a problem not lost on Jefferson County Legislature Chair Scott Gray, who was on site at the Factory Street apartment building on Tuesday.

“The squeeze is on in terms of the availability of emergency housing. So, really for these folks, we’re trying to find more permanent housing,” Gray said.

The county is trying to get people out of the tents, and hopefully into more stable housing by the end of the week, Friday at the latest. Gray said the building’s condition is one reason for setting that timeline.

“There’s no quick fix to the building. I think people that were holding out here, were holding out hope that they were going to get back inside this week,” he said.

Gray said it could still take a couple of months to bring the building up to code if the owner decides to fix it all.

Gaffney says social services has placed some of the tenants of 6-61 Factory Street into emergency housing, and anyone wanting to explore that option shouldn’t hesitate.

“The people that are going to need our assistance need to come in and they need to apply, so that we can start working on finding that place as soon as possible,” Gaffney said.

Gray says county officials are helping in that cause, offering a shuttle to people from the apartment to DSS.

