HAMMOND, New York (WWNY) - Joseph F. Carnevale, 83, formerly of Philadelphia, NY, passed away, Saturday, August 14, 2021 at Claxton Hepburn Medical Center, Ogdensburg, NY.

Born on August 29, 1937 in Philadelphia, NY, he was a son of Frank and Josephine M. Perrone Carnevale. He graduated from Philadelphia High School and enlisted into the US Air Force in 1955 and was Honorably Discharged in 1959.

In 1970, Joseph married Noreen Kenna in Philadelphia, NY. Most of their married life, he worked on Camp Drum as a radio Technician.

He was member of the Philadelphia Fire Dept. for many years as Treasurer, the Philadelphia Fire Dept. Benevolent Association, the Firematics Race Team, the Philadelphia American Legion and Theresa Bowling League.

Joseph enjoyed bowling, shuffleboard, playing bocce ball with his father, horseback riding, fishing, cooking for family events, camping at Hyde Lake during the summer and spending time with family and grandchildren.

Survivors include his wife, Noreen; two daughters, Tina and Timothy Gleason, Hammond, NY, Joanne Gerenser and Amy Powell, Staten Island, NY; a son, Frank and Gert Gerenser, Fort Myers, FL; five grandchildren, Kaitlyn Gleason, Brett Gleason, Becka Gogolin, Ashley Gerenser and Samantha Gerenser; a great-granddaughter, Delanie; a niece, Hope Ferretti and several cousins.

His parents, a son, Stephen Gerenser and a brother, Anthony Carnevale, in his youth passed away previously.

Calling hours will be 1-3 pm and 6-8 pm, Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Funeral Service will be 10 am, Thursday, August 19, 2021 at the funeral home, with Rev. Shane Lynch, officiating. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery, Evans Mills, following services.

Donations may be made to the Philadelphia Fire Dept., PO Box 419, Philadelphia, NY 13673.

