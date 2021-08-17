Advertisement

Two men charged with making meth in Lewis County

(Source: Associated Press)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - A July home visit by the Lewis County Probation Department lead to the discovery of a meth making operation, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.

The department arrested 61-year-old James Barker of Deer River Road in the town of Denmark back in July and charged him with unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.

Police said he was held because of a previous conviction for making meth in October of 2020.

On Tuesday, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department charged Nickolas Tubolino, of Lorraine, with unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, and remains in jail due to previous felony convictions.

Police said Tubolino was at Barker’s house in July when the probation department stopped by.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured – one critically – in a shooting at Bailey's Auto Refinishing in...
One dead from self inflicted wound, another injured after shooting in Carthage
The boards came off 140 High Street on Monday to give us a tour of how it was left.
A look inside the condemned Watertown building at 140 High St
WWNY Diversity is top priority for police reform, says Jefferson County sheriff
Unattended 2-year-old leaves home & crosses highway
A new problem at Watertown’s tent city. The camp was set up last week as a place for displaced...
City’s homeless find shelter in Watertown’s tent city prepped for those displaced by apartment condemnation
Going from bad to worse. 7 News has learned a Watertown area motel is closing, making county...
Relax Inn is closing, more Watertown tenants to be displaced

Latest News

The Theresa community held an open house on Tuesday at the Theresa Free Library, built with...
Theresa Free Library hosts open house to celebrate its history
Going from bad to worse. 7 News has learned a Watertown area motel is closing, making county...
Homelessness continues to be a challenge in Jefferson County, as another emergency housing option is gone
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
Not over: counties return to daily COVID reports
State health care workers received some big news on Monday: all have to be vaccinated against...
Local hospitals await guidelines for state vaccination order