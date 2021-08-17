Two men charged with making meth in Lewis County

DENMARK, New York (WWNY) - A July home visit by the Lewis County Probation Department lead to the discovery of a meth making operation, according to the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department.

The department arrested 61-year-old James Barker of Deer River Road in the town of Denmark back in July and charged him with unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine.

Police said he was held because of a previous conviction for making meth in October of 2020.

On Tuesday, the Lewis County Sheriff’s Department charged Nickolas Tubolino, of Lorraine, with unlawful manufacture of methamphetamine, and remains in jail due to previous felony convictions.

Police said Tubolino was at Barker’s house in July when the probation department stopped by.

