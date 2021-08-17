Man allegedly nabs stuffed animals at fair
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 11:25 AM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MALONE, New York (WWNY) - A Potsdam man is accused of stealing two stuffed bears at the Franklin County Fair.
State police say 36-year-old Gabriel Lafleur allegedly stole the stuffed animals on Sunday by cutting open the netting at a concession stand.
He was charged with third-degree criminal mischief and two counts of petit larceny.
Lafleur was released on a ticket to appear in Malone town court at a later date.
