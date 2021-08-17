Mary Jo Reynolds, 67, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - A graveside service will be held for Mary Jo Reynolds on Friday, September 3rd, 2021 at 11:30 a.m. in Brookside Cemetery. There are no calling hours.

Mary Jo tragically died on July 22nd, 2021 after she was struck by a vehicle while riding a bicycle on Outer Washington Street in the Town of Watertown.

Mary Jo was born on June 5th, 1954 in Malone, New York, daughter of Margaret and Wade Reynolds. She graduated from Holy Family High School in 1972. She attended college in Buffalo, N.Y. and received a Masters Degree in Social Work from the University of Buffalo in 1984.

Upon her retirement she lived in Watertown for many years.

She had a passion for music, collectibles and animals. In addition, she was a renowned nature photographer. She was a very popular member of a nature Facebook group “Nature’s Way.” She posted almost daily beautiful photos of animals, birds, flowers and landscapes that she had taken. Mary Jo was a very private person, but her photos and kind messages to other members on the Facebook site made her a beloved member of the group.

Mary Jo was predeceased by her parents. She is survived by her brother Miles and his wife Deborah, who reside in Ormond Beach, Florida. She was also survived by a niece, nephew, aunt, uncle and cousins.

