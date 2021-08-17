Advertisement

National Park Service announces new mask rules

The National Park Service announced it's immediately enforcing new mask rules.
The National Park Service announced it's immediately enforcing new mask rules.(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 9:20 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - As the COVID-19 delta variant spreads, the National Park Service announced Monday it is enforcing new mask rules immediately.

Visitors, employees and contractors are now required to wear a mask inside all park service buildings and even in crowded outdoor spots.

The rule applies regardless of a person’s vaccination status or transmission levels within the community.

The park service said it’s following the latest science and guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The new requirement is in effect until further notice.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured – one critically – in a shooting at Bailey's Auto Refinishing in...
One dead from self inflicted wound, another injured after shooting in Carthage
The boards came off 140 High Street on Monday to give us a tour of how it was left.
A look inside the condemned Watertown building at 140 High St
WWNY Diversity is top priority for police reform, says Jefferson County sheriff
Unattended 2-year-old leaves home & crosses highway
Going from bad to worse. 7 News has learned a Watertown area motel is closing, making county...
Relax Inn is closing, more Watertown tenants to be displaced
A new problem at Watertown’s tent city. The camp was set up last week as a place for displaced...
City’s homeless find shelter in Watertown’s tent city prepped for those displaced by apartment condemnation

Latest News

Jacksonville Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow makes a reception during a drill at NFL football...
Tim Tebow’s comeback story ends with Jaguars cutting him
While there were no major reports of abuses or fighting in Kabul, many residents have stayed...
Taliban announce ‘amnesty,’ urge women to join government
In this undated photo released by the Pompeii archeological park, a view of the tomb located in...
Archaeologists find skeleton, evidence of Greek in Pompeii
Many school districts say they are in desperate need of school bus drivers.
Need for school bus drivers at critical levels across US
Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani left the country on Sunday, reports say.
NATO chief: Afghan leaders responsible for military collapse