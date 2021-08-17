Advertisement

Neighbors rally to help Ogdensburg family after house fire

A home was destroyed by fire in Ogdensburg Saturday night.
A home was destroyed by fire in Ogdensburg Saturday night.(wwny)
By Keith Benman
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:18 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg community is pulling together, and pitching in, after a fire ripped through the Brossoit’s family home of 17 years.

“It was make sure everybody is okay, and then after the fact you sit back and realize you’ve lost everything that we’ve worked so hard for all these years,” said Crystal Brossoit, a victim of the fire.

The scene outside of 329 Hasbrouck Street on Saturday afternoon was filled with firefighters and emergency vehicles. But on Tuesday, the scene outside their temporary apartment looked much different, after neighbor Heather Shaver’s Facebook post let everyone know they needed help.

“Our community really comes together,” said Heather Staver, a family friend and neighbor. “It just amazes me. I really don’t have any words that … I’m just so thankful to live in such a wonderful community.”

There are ten children in the family, ages four to 18. Clothing, toiletries and kitchen items have poured in. A teacher, a boss, neighbors, the Red Cross and strangers have all pitched in. So has Crystal’s brother.

“He brought some food for the family. Everything that’s needed,” Crystal said.

The family is still in need of beds, and clothes for the older children. All of their new clothing and backpacks were lost in the fire.

The Brossoit family is rebuilding. First their family life, then their family home.

Shaver has upped her fundraising goal on Facebook to help the Brossoit family meet that goal. In the meantime, the Brossoits will pick up the pieces.

