Advertisement

Not over: counties return to daily COVID reports

wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
wwny North country gets ready to deal with COVID-19
By Scott Atkinson
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In yet another sign that the battle against COVID-19 is far from over, north country counties have returned to reporting new cases daily.

Jefferson County said it will report COVID statistics every day, Monday through Friday, after cutting back to a Monday and Thursday schedule for the last few months.

The county reported 14 new cases Tuesday, with one more person hospitalized for a total of six. No new deaths were reported.

Lewis County also said it would start reporting new cases Monday through Friday, and announced three new cases Tuesday, but no new deaths.

There was no updated report from St. Lawrence County as of 5:15 PM.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people were injured – one critically – in a shooting at Bailey's Auto Refinishing in...
One dead from self inflicted wound, another injured after shooting in Carthage
The boards came off 140 High Street on Monday to give us a tour of how it was left.
A look inside the condemned Watertown building at 140 High St
WWNY Diversity is top priority for police reform, says Jefferson County sheriff
Unattended 2-year-old leaves home & crosses highway
A new problem at Watertown’s tent city. The camp was set up last week as a place for displaced...
City’s homeless find shelter in Watertown’s tent city prepped for those displaced by apartment condemnation
Going from bad to worse. 7 News has learned a Watertown area motel is closing, making county...
Relax Inn is closing, more Watertown tenants to be displaced

Latest News

The Theresa community held an open house on Tuesday at the Theresa Free Library, built with...
Theresa Free Library hosts open house to celebrate its history
Going from bad to worse. 7 News has learned a Watertown area motel is closing, making county...
Homelessness continues to be a challenge in Jefferson County, as another emergency housing option is gone
Two men charged with making meth in Lewis County
State health care workers received some big news on Monday: all have to be vaccinated against...
Local hospitals await guidelines for state vaccination order