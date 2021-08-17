Not over: counties return to daily COVID reports

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - In yet another sign that the battle against COVID-19 is far from over, north country counties have returned to reporting new cases daily.

Jefferson County said it will report COVID statistics every day, Monday through Friday, after cutting back to a Monday and Thursday schedule for the last few months.

The county reported 14 new cases Tuesday, with one more person hospitalized for a total of six. No new deaths were reported.

Lewis County also said it would start reporting new cases Monday through Friday, and announced three new cases Tuesday, but no new deaths.

There was no updated report from St. Lawrence County as of 5:15 PM.

