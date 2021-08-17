Advertisement

Randy L. Bailey, 57, of Carthage

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Randy L. Bailey, 57, of 825 Edwards St. Carthage died Monday, August 16, 2021 at the Carthage Area Hospital.(Source: Funeral Home)

CARTHAGE, New York (WWNY) - Randy L. Bailey, 57, of 825 Edwards St. Carthage died Monday, August 16, 2021 at the Carthage Area Hospital.

Randy was born on December 6,1963 in Alexandria Bay, the son of the late Robert and Muriel (Brotherton) Bailey. He was a 1984 graduate of Carthage Central High School. He married Antonia C. Ventiquattro on February 18,2012 in Carthage. For 26 years, Randy has been the owner of Bailey’s Auto Refinishing on West End Avenue in Carthage. In 1984, Randy, along with Randy Sherman, were the co-founders of Watertown Street Rods. Randy’s work can be found on many cars throughout the north country at auto shows.

He is survived by his wife: Antonia C. Bailey of Carthage, three daughters: Myndi (Michael) Ott of Phoenix City, AL, Elizabeth Franklin of Evans Mills, and Courtney (Kody) Skaggs of West Carthage, and one son: David Franklin Jr. of Muncie, IN; 3 Grandchildren, one sister: Bailey Elizabeth of Fayetteville, NC, three brothers: Timothy (Judy) Bailey of Carthage, Ronald (Stephanie) Bailey of Fuquay-Varina, NC and William (Brandi) Gates of Carthage and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by a brother, Waylon Gates.

There will be no calling hours or funeral services at this time. A “Celebration of Life” is being planned and the date, time and place will be announced as soon as possible. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.

