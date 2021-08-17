Advertisement

Red & Black look to bounce back after loss to Syracuse

By Mel Busler
Aug. 17, 2021
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown stubbed its toe on the gridiron in Syracuse this past Saturday night.

The Red & Black are looking to bounce back this coming Saturday.

The Red & Black looked impressive in the first game of the season, but Syracuse got the best of Watertown this past Saturday night in the Salt City 28-14.

Head coach George Ashcraft talks about that loss in the video, as well as what’s ahead for the team.

