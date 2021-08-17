Service Notice: Bernice S. Campbell, 86, of South Colton

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - A Memorial Mass for Bernice S. Campbell, 86, a longtime resident of South Colton, will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Paul’s Church in South Colton with Rev. Joseph Giroux presiding. Bernice passed away on November 27, 2020 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Following the services, the family would like to invite everyone to a luncheon at the Colton AMVETS. Memories and condolences for Bernice may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Bernice S. Campbell.

