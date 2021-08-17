Advertisement

Service Notice: Michael E. Long, 50, of South Colton

Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 4:16 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Michael E. Long, 50, a resident of the French Pond Road, will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 12 noon at St. Paul’s Church in South Colton with Rev. Joseph Giroux presiding.  Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton.  Memories and condolences for Mike can be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com .  The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Mike E. Long.

