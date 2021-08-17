Service Notice: Michael E. Long, 50, of South Colton

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Michael E. Long, 50, a resident of the French Pond Road, will be held on Friday, August 20, 2021 at 12 noon at St. Paul’s Church in South Colton with Rev. Joseph Giroux presiding. Calling hours will be held on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton. Memories and condolences for Mike can be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Mike E. Long.

Copyright 2021 WWNY. All rights reserved.