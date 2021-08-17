Advertisement

St. Lawrence County Public Health recommends everyone wear masks while indoors

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new masking guidance for those...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently released new masking guidance for those who have been fully vaccinated(AP Images)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2021 at 1:27 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CANTON, New York (WWNY) - If you live in St. Lawrence County, public health is recommending that you mask up while indoors.

Interim Director Jolene Munger wrote in a statement, “As our communities continue to experience a significant rise in positive COVID-19 cases, St. Lawrence County has moved quickly from a designation of moderate to high transmission in less than a week.”

For that reason, public health said it will be recommending strategies to ensure schools can reopen safely, businesses can remain open, and events can go on.

The recommendation includes the five pillars of prevention, which include social distancing, mask wearing, staying home if you’re sick, hand washing, and now, vaccination.

“Due to the increased number of cases and the confirmed presence of the Delta variant in New York State, Public Health strongly urges and recommends that ALL PERSONS wear a mask indoors in public spaces, in accordance with recent CDC guidance,” Munger said.

As of this week, positive COVID-19 cases in St. Lawrence County have risen to a daily average of 31 new cases per day, up from two new cases per day four weeks ago. That’s a 141-percent increase of cases in the last week.

Currently, 50-percent of St. Lawrence County residents are fully vaccinated. To find out more about how to get vaccinated, you can visit the St. Lawrence County Public Health website or call 315-229-3452.

